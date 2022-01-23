Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,323 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after buying an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,113,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after buying an additional 913,274 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.20. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $125.27 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

