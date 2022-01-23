Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,165,000 after buying an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.86.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $427.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.28 and a 200-day moving average of $434.72. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.