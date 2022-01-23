Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 2,287 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after buying an additional 1,863,443 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $304,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.81.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

