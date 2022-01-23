Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 3,828 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DocuSign by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,634,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DocuSign by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -200.22, a P/E/G ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.98 and a 200 day moving average of $244.30. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.52 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

