Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 471 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $271.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.21 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.80.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.21.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

