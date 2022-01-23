Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 5,087 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after purchasing an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 Networks by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.34.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $41,361.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.18 and a 200-day moving average of $214.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

