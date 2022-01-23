Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 16.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 4.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Allegion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 26.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.70.

ALLE stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.89.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $342,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.