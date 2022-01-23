Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,070,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $116,550,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 60,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

ROST stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.05 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.