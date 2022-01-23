Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,409 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in STERIS by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in STERIS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in STERIS by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STE stock opened at $227.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.09. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

