Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 11,386 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Corteva by 217.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 328.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after buying an additional 1,106,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

