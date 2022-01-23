Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,985 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,070 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 2.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

