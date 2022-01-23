Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Raised by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acuity Brands by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.19 and a 52 week high of $224.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

