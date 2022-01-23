Adshares Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00005586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $43.14 million and $3.99 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.28 or 0.00187368 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008219 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 21,832,594 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

