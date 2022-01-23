Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 123.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,490 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $39,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

AMD opened at $118.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

