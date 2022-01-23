Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 29,767 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JWN stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.00, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.