Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Danaos worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Danaos in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaos from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Danaos Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

