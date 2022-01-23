Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 68,274 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $895,000. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 96,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

Shares of SSNC opened at $79.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

