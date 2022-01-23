Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 284,070 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

