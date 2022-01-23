Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

FSV stock opened at $155.09 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.66.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $849.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

