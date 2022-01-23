Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.73% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,609 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $59.00 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $70.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

