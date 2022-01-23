Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day moving average of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.88.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

