Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,775.00.

ADYEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Susquehanna downgraded Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $20.37 on Friday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

