Adzcoin (ADZ) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Adzcoin has a market cap of $35,223.28 and approximately $8.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008589 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00053476 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00383657 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin (CRYPTO:ADZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. The official message board for Adzcoin is forum.adzbuzz.com . Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

