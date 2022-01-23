AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AER. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AerCap by 89.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AerCap by 543.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in AerCap by 27.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AerCap by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 541,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $875,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $63.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. AerCap has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

