Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.73. 1,453,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,889. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. Aeva Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

