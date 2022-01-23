AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of AGCO worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 71.0% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 37,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 41.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $400,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $5,352,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 44.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of AGCO opened at $117.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

