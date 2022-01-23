Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.21.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,569,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,068. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,408,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

