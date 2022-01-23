Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

