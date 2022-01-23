AiLink Token (ALI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74.00

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. AiLink Token has a total market cap of $148,345.99 and $74.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AiLink Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded down 45.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.47 or 0.00295288 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000122 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006349 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.02 or 0.01198497 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token (CRYPTO:ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in . AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

AiLink Token Coin Trading

