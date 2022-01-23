Aion Price Tops $0.0889 on Top Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $44.53 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00094933 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,947.71 or 0.99916057 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00276615 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00351610 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00155742 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006685 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 500,933,928 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

