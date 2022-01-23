Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Airsculpt Technologies.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AIRS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 287,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,681. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04.

About Airsculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airsculpt Technologies (AIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.