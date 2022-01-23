AirSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $676,676.00 (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market cap of $25.37 million and $676,676.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00045036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006043 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

