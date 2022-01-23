Akroma Hits 1-Day Volume of $210.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Akroma has a total market cap of $87,593.57 and $210.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.75 or 0.06926899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00068561 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 269.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

