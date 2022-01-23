Akropolis (AKRO) Price Down 35.5% Over Last Week

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Akropolis coin can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akropolis has a total market cap of $43.48 million and $4.78 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akropolis has traded down 35.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006202 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,481,910,214 coins. Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

