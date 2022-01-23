Alchemy Pay Price Down 29% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $154.25 million and $32.45 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00264312 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00079712 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00095305 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001949 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,876,629,169 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.