Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $462.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $614.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $649.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $462.32 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $717.69.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

