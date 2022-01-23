Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $6.85. 2,336,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,291. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $372.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allakos by 2.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 9.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 38.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 455,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 126,086 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 383.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.