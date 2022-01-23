Alliance Fan Token (ALL) 1-Day Volume Tops $30,506.00

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $419,883.56 and $30,506.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.62 or 0.06866647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,332.85 or 0.99858680 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Buying and Selling Alliance Fan Token

