Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 101,433 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,433 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Pinterest worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 179.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 245.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $952,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,340 shares of company stock worth $15,803,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $29.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

