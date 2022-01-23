Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 10,320 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of CF Industries worth $23,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 111.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,210 shares of company stock valued at $11,089,034. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.42.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.