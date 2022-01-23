Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,667 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of AMC Entertainment worth $22,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 724,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after purchasing an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 92,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,442 shares of company stock valued at $60,555,406 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.20. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

