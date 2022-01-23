Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 17,566 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,337 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $24,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,713,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,422,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,416,000 after buying an additional 306,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,745,000 after buying an additional 1,200,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 866,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,969,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,307,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $7,643,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417 over the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

WMS opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $80.47 and a one year high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.92%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

