Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 23,460 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Cardinal Health worth $24,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.58.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

