Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Masimo worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Masimo by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Masimo by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Masimo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $137,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,712,564 in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masimo stock opened at $217.91 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $274.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

