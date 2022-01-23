Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,114 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.30% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $22,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

BJ stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,569 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.