Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Genuine Parts worth $22,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $93.62 and a 52 week high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.52.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

