Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,899 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Essential Utilities worth $22,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.