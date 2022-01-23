Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 742,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,349 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.29% of Organon & Co. worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,217,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $30.97 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

