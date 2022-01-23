Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.40 and a 200-day moving average of $232.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

