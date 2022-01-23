Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Shaw Communications worth $25,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 89,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,349,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,978,000 after purchasing an additional 483,178 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

